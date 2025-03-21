Only Hindus Should Work in Tirumala Temple, Says Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Tirupati: Naidu Emphasizes Religious Sanctity of Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu declared on Friday that only Hindus should be employed in the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.

He assured that if Christians or people of other faiths were working in the temple, they would be relocated respectfully without hurting their sentiments.

Government to Respect Religious Sentiments

Naidu further stated that if Christian and Muslim institutions prefer not to employ Hindus, the government will take steps to respect their sentiments as well.

Land Allotments for Hotels in Tirupati Cancelled

To protect the sanctity of Tirupati, the Chief Minister announced the cancellation of 35 acres of land allotments meant for Devalok, MRKR, and Mumtaz Hotel projects. He criticized the previous YSR Congress Party government for approving these allotments.

Protests Against Commercialization of Tirumala

The decision follows protests by Hindu religious leaders demanding that the TDP-led coalition government stop the construction of hotels and other commercial activities that could compromise the spiritual sanctity of the area.

Plan to Build Venkateswara Swamy Temples Across India

Naidu announced an ambitious plan to build Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India. He plans to write to all chief ministers, seeking their cooperation in this initiative.

Commitment to Protect Tirumala’s Sanctity

Following his visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Naidu urged the TTD board and employees to take additional steps to ensure the sanctity of the temple is preserved.

He reaffirmed:

The seven hills of Tirumala belong to Venkateswara Swamy and must be protected from commercialization .

and must be . The government will not allow any activities that could violate the temple’s sanctity .

any activities that could . Efforts have been ongoing since his return to power in June 2024 to restore and cleanse Tirumala.

Protection of Tirumala Temple Properties Worldwide

Naidu also vowed to protect the properties of the Tirumala temple globally, acknowledging that devotees abroad wish to build Venkateswara Swamy temples.

To further this cause, he announced the formation of a trust to construct temples in villages across Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s Family Participates in ‘Anna Prasadam’

During his visit, Naidu and his family members sponsored a day’s ‘Anna Prasadam’ (free meals for devotees) in honor of his grandson Devansh’s birthday.

He recalled that former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao initiated the ‘Anna Danam’ program, which has since grown into a Rs 2,200 crore corpus fund through donations from devotees.