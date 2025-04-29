OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT Search with Shopping, Real-Time Suggestions, and More

New Delhi: OpenAI has announced a series of major upgrades to ChatGPT’s search capabilities, including a new personalized shopping experience, real-time suggestions, and enhanced memory integration. These improvements are aimed at making ChatGPT more interactive, intuitive, and commerce-friendly for its fast-growing user base.

According to the company, ChatGPT registered over 1 billion web searches in just one week, solidifying its position as one of the most used AI-powered tools globally.

Shop, Compare, and Buy – All Within ChatGPT

Users can now search for products, compare options, read reviews, and even make purchases directly within ChatGPT. OpenAI highlighted that:

Results include personalized recommendations , visual product details , pricing , and verified reviews .

, , , and . All shopping results are independently chosen and not paid advertisements .

and . Users will have direct links to buy products, streamlining the shopping experience without leaving the platform.

OpenAI emphasized that “commerce in ChatGPT is still early,” and that it plans to evolve these features further in collaboration with merchants.

Features Available to Free, Plus, and Pro Users Worldwide

These new capabilities are being rolled out to:

Free users

Plus and Pro subscribers

Logged-out users

The shopping and search improvements are available in every market where ChatGPT is accessible.

Memory Integration Coming Soon for Smarter Search Results

OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT’s Memory will soon integrate with search and shopping, allowing the assistant to use context from previous chats to refine its answers and product recommendations.

This feature will be rolled out to Plus and Pro users globally, with exceptions in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein due to regional privacy regulations.

Users will maintain full control over memory settings, and can edit or disable memory anytime via ChatGPT’s settings panel.

WhatsApp Integration Now Available

In a significant accessibility move, ChatGPT is now available via WhatsApp, offering real-time responses and seamless communication through one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms.

Users can add ChatGPT to their WhatsApp contacts using a QR code provided by OpenAI and begin chatting instantly, wherever ChatGPT is available.

Real-Time Suggestions and Enhanced Citations for Better Search Transparency

OpenAI also introduced real-time suggestions during search queries, making the experience quicker and more responsive. Additionally: