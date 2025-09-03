OpenAI’s ChatGPT Hit by Widespread Outage, India Among Most Affected Regions, Sparks User Fury on Social Media

ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot powered by OpenAI, is experiencing a significant global outage, leaving users around the world unable to access its services. The disruption is affecting both the website and the mobile app, with users reporting widespread network errors.

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, hundreds of reports have been filed in the last 20 minutes. In India alone, over 439 users have reported the issue, indicating the outage’s extensive reach.

This is not the first time ChatGPT has faced such disruptions. A previous global outage on January 23, 2025, lasted over three hours and affected users in countries including Spain, Argentina, and the United States. Another major outage on February 5, 2025, generated more than 22,000 complaints. Minor disruptions were also reported on September 1 and 2.

OpenAI acknowledged the outage in a statement on its status page: “We are investigating reports of widespread service disruptions.” The company confirmed it is working to restore service as soon as possible but did not provide a specific timeline for resolution.

Users have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to express their frustration. Many reported being unable to log in, while others encountered errors when generating responses. The issue appears to be server-side, meaning clearing cache or switching browsers offered no solution.

Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/9DX2fXlQAE — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) September 3, 2025

Anybody else facing this with ChatGPT?



All the responses seem to be gone?#openai #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/OWTaeccqVf — Rajiv Verma | The Full-Stack Guy 🧑‍💻 (@hackernewbie) September 3, 2025

ChatGPT is down and I’m forced to use my own brain. pic.twitter.com/3s0zaWZUiW — يوسف (@BasYaWad) September 3, 2025

For those seeking immediate alternatives, AI chatbots like Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, YouChat, and Jasper Chat can serve as temporary options.

Users are now awaiting further updates from OpenAI, hoping for a swift restoration of service.