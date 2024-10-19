Opening Test: India folds up for 462, set NZ 107 to win

Sports

Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 17:00
Bengaluru: Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Sarfaraz’s maiden hundred and Pant’s innings offered hope for India, but their dismissals led to a swift decline for the hosts. Resuming at 438 for six after tea, India lost their final four wickets — Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj — in quick succession, ending their innings in 99.3 overs.

At tea, India was at 438 for six, holding an 82-run lead. Due to rain, there was a nearly two-hour delay, including a 40-minute lunch break, while India had previously trailed New Zealand by 12 runs in their second innings.

India was all out for just 46 in their first innings, while New Zealand responded with 402.

Brief scores: India 46 & 462 all out in 99.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; Ajaz Patel 2/100, William O’Rourke 3/92, Matt Henry 3/102) vs New Zealand 402.

PTI
