Operation Abhyaas: Massive Mock Drill Conducted at Four Locations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards enhancing emergency preparedness, a large-scale mock drill under ‘Operation Abhyaas’ was carried out at four major locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This nationwide initiative aimed to assess and strengthen India’s readiness in the face of possible missile attacks, air raids, or natural disasters.

Mock Drill Locations in Hyderabad

The mock drill was conducted at:

Secunderabad

Kanchanbagh

Nanal Nagar

Nacharam NFC Area

This exercise marked the first civil defence mock drill in Telangana in 54 years, making it a historic event for the state.

Sirens and Emergency Alerts Simulate Attack Scenario

At exactly 4:00 PM, air raid sirens echoed throughout the city, accompanied by police patrol vehicle sirens at traffic intersections. Citizens received simulated emergency alerts from the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), warning of ‘missile attacks’ and ‘air raids’.

Authorities urged people outdoors to seek shelter immediately, while those in homes and shops were advised to remain indoors.

Agencies Participating in the Mega Drill

A total of twelve civil defence services participated in the Hyderabad mock drill, including:

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

Disaster Management Authority

Fire Services

Police and Traffic Police

Medical & Health Department

Railway and Revenue Officials

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

NCC, Scouts & Guides

These agencies executed rescue operations including:

Evacuation of ‘injured’ and ‘dead’ using stretchers

Administering CPR and oxygen

Transporting victims via ambulances

Firefighting operations using fire tenders

Simulated triage and emergency treatment

Leadership and Coordination at the ICCC

The operation was monitored in real-time by Director General of Fire Services, Nagi Reddy, who also serves as the Director of Civil Defence for Telangana. He was joined by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and other senior officials at the ICCC.

Purpose and Outcomes of Operation Abhyaas

Commissioner Anand emphasized the significance of the mock drill in testing inter-departmental coordination and identifying operational loopholes. “Such exercises help us improve our response to real emergencies and educate the public on how to act during attacks or disasters,” he said, adding that there is no need for panic.

Hyderabad Among 244 Vulnerable Locations Identified Nationwide

Hyderabad was chosen as one of 244 vulnerable locations across India under Operation Abhyaas, underscoring the city’s importance in national civil defence strategies.