Operation Devil Hunt: Over 1,300 Arrested as Bangladesh Faces Widespread Violence

Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested over 1,300 individuals as part of a nationwide crackdown aimed at quelling a new wave of violence that has engulfed the country. The operation, dubbed Operation Devil Hunt, was initiated on Saturday by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in response to violent incidents targeting the family of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and key members of her Awami League party.

The operation began after an attack on students and civilians in Gazipur district on Friday night, which quickly escalated into widespread violence across the nation. Mobs targeted properties associated with the Awami League, further intensifying tensions between political factions in Bangladesh.

Details of ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ and Arrests

The operation is being conducted by a joint force comprising army personnel, police, and specialized units. As of Monday, authorities reported that 1,300 people had been arrested in connection with the recent violence. The interim government has emphasized its commitment to eliminating all forces it deems as “devils” aiming to destabilize the country.

The crackdown comes as the interim government works to restore order during its six-month tenure, which has been marked by significant unrest.

Alarming Incidents Amid the Unrest

One of the most concerning incidents during the recent violence occurred when protesters set fire to the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, in Dhaka. This house is of immense national significance, as it was from here that Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. The attack on such an iconic location underscores the severity of the current unrest.

In response to the growing instability, the interim government has established a command center to oversee the operation and ensure the continued enforcement of law and order.

Also Read: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports, Threatens More to Come

Opposition Calls for Stronger Measures Amid Growing Unrest

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has condemned the ongoing violence and called on the interim government to address the rising “mob culture” in the country. The BNP has warned that if the government fails to restore peace, “fascist” forces may exploit the situation, leading to further instability.

The opposition party has also announced plans to hold nationwide rallies starting February 11, demanding stronger measures to address the deteriorating law and order situation and calling for a clear electoral roadmap.

As Operation Devil Hunt continues, Bangladesh faces a critical moment in its ongoing political crisis. With tensions running high and violence spreading, the interim government’s ability to maintain order and restore peace will be crucial to the nation’s stability in the coming months.