Operation Kavach, Massive Flag March Conducted, 130 Vehicles Seized in Charminar Zone

As part of efforts to further strengthen law and order in Hyderabad’s Old City, the police conducted a major security operation under Operation Kavach in the Charminar Zone. The special drive focused on public safety, crime prevention, and visible policing to reassure citizens and curb unlawful activities.

Massive Flag March Held Under Operation Kavach

Under the supervision of Kiran Khera, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar, a large-scale flag march was conducted from IS Sadan Chaurasta to Saidabad Chaurasta.

Around 200 police personnel participated in the march, sending a strong message of vigilance and zero tolerance towards anti-social elements.

Officials said the flag march was aimed at enhancing public confidence and maintaining peace across sensitive and crowded areas of the Old City.

130 Vehicles Seized During Special Checks

As part of the same Operation Kavach drive, police carried out intensive vehicle inspections across the Charminar Zone. During these checks:

130 vehicles with improper or missing number plates were seized

with improper or missing number plates were seized Violations of traffic and safety norms were strictly dealt with

Suspected movements were closely monitored

Police stated that such enforcement drives will continue regularly to prevent crimes and traffic violations.

Zero Tolerance Towards Rowdy-Sheeters and Anti-Social Elements

DCP Kiran Khera made it clear that a zero-tolerance policy is being strictly implemented against rowdy-sheeters and anti-social elements. He also highlighted that the government has recently reorganised the South Zone and South-East Zone into the newly formed Charminar Zone to improve focused policing and administrative efficiency.

Public Safety Is Top Priority

Reiterating that public safety remains the police department’s top priority, officials urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. People were also advised to dial 100 immediately in case of emergencies or suspicious activities.

The Operation Kavach initiative reflects the Hyderabad Police’s continued commitment to ensuring peace, safety, and order in the Charminar region and surrounding Old City areas of Hyderabad.

