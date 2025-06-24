Operation Sindhu: IAF Evacuates 165 Indians from War-Hit Israel

New Delhi: In a swift and strategic move under Operation Sindhu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel, as tensions continue to rise in West Asia. The mission was executed using the IAF’s heavy-lift C-17 Globemaster aircraft, highlighting India’s commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad.

MEA and IAF Confirm Successful Operation from Jordan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the safe return of evacuees through a post on social media platform X:

“Operation Sindhu: An IAF C-17 flight evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu. They were received by MoS Dr. L. Murugan upon arrival in Delhi. The aircraft landed at 0845 hrs on 24th June from Amman.” Also Read: ‘Why No Elections Yet?’: High Court Questions Telangana Govt, SEC

This marks the first successful repatriation flight from Israel via Jordan under Operation Sindhu, which began its Israel leg on June 23.

IAF Stands Ready as Global First Responder

In its own statement, the Indian Air Force wrote:

“In response to heightened tensions in conflict-affected areas in West Asia, IAF C-17 aircraft commenced missions from Jordan and Egypt to extricate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly countries.”

The IAF also reiterated its role as a first responder, highlighting its readiness to provide humanitarian aid and evacuation support both domestically and globally.

Union Ministers Welcome Evacuees in Delhi

The evacuees were received at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. L. Murugan and MoS Pabitra Margherita.

Speaking to media, Margherita said:

“I am very happy to welcome the first batch of 161 Indian nationals evacuated from Israel. We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to providing all necessary assistance under Operation Sindhu.”

Evacuations Continue in Iran and Israel

The Government of India’s Operation Sindhu aims to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in conflict-affected zones, primarily in Israel and Iran. So far:

165 Indians have been brought back from Israel

have been brought back from 2,290 Indians have been evacuated from Iran

The evacuation efforts are being coordinated by the MEA, IAF, and Indian missions abroad to ensure timely and safe return of all citizens.