Operation Sindoor at the Indian Border: Pawan Kalyan Responds”

Mumbai: The nation is hailing the Indian defence forces for their precise and targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan under the banner of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has expressed strong support for the operation and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mission’s planning and execution.

Pawan Kalyan’s Statement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan shared a heartfelt note in Hindi, praising both the armed forces and PM Modi. He quoted:

“Where there is no valor, there is the decay of virtue. Where there is no valor, selfishness triumphs. – Dinakar

Decades of endurance… endurance! To the brave leadership of the three armed forces, who, after excessive endurance, rekindled the spirit of valor in the entire nation of India through ‘Operation Sindoor’, and to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who stood unwaveringly with them, heartfelt thanks…!! We are with you, always. Jai Hind!! @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy #OperationSindoor”

Details of Operation Sindoor

The pre-dawn offensive, code-named Operation Sindoor, was launched on May 7, 2025, and involved strikes on 9 terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Ministry of Defence, surface-to-surface missiles were used to precisely target the terrorist infrastructure.

Background: Retaliation to Pahalgam Attack

This operation is seen as a retaliatory measure in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were non-escalatory and solely aimed at dismantling terror networks.

Pakistan’s Response and Disinformation Campaign

In reaction, Pakistan launched a misinformation campaign, alleging that five Indian fighter jets had been shot down. However, these claims remain unverified, with no credible evidence provided to support the statements.