Operation Sindoor proved power of logistics in modern warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday highlighted the critical role of logistics in the success of the country’s recent military campaign, Operation Sindoor.

Virtually addressing the convocation ceremony of Gati Shakti University in Vadodara, Rajnath Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and initiatives like PM Gati Shakti for transforming India’s defence readiness and logistics infrastructure.

In his keynote address, he said that the nature of warfare has significantly evolved, and modern wars are no longer won merely with weapons, but with efficient logistics and time-bound operations.

Citing Operation Sindoor as a prime example, he underlined how multiple defence and intelligence agencies worked seamlessly to ensure quick mobilisation, real-time coordination, and timely supply of critical equipment to troops deployed across sectors.

“Warfare tactics have transformed. Operation Sindoor signifies how different agencies worked in tandem and successfully managed logistics – from the mobilisation of forces to equipping our troops at different locations at the right time. This was a decisive factor in the success of Operation Sindoor,” he stated.

He further elaborated that logistics is not limited to the military but is a national asset in every sector – from disaster response to supply chains. “Logistics is the process that connects every step from pre-production to consumption. If a product manufactured in the North-East reaches Delhi or Mumbai on time, it reflects the efficiency of our logistics system,” he said.

Praising PM Modi’s Gati Shakti Yojna and the creation of integrated logistics corridors across rail, road, air, and waterways, he said this multi-sectoral approach is laying the foundation for a secure and self-reliant India. Rajnath Singh, who described himself as a teacher at heart, also emphasised the role of education in nation-building.

“The biggest step in nation-making is through education. It feels good to interact with the youth — you are the real strength of our country,” he told the graduating class.