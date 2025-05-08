Operation Sindoor Still Underway: 100 Terrorists Killed in Precision Strikes, Confirms Centre at All-Party Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed an all-party meeting on Thursday that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing and has already resulted in the elimination of 100 terrorists. The strikes, carried out on Wednesday, targeted nine major terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with high precision.

“It would not be prudent to give out more details at this point,” Singh told political leaders, urging restraint and national unity amid the sensitive military operation.

Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Destroyed in 25 Minutes

According to government sources, the Indian armed forces destroyed 9 of the 21 identified terror camps in a swift 25-minute coordinated assault involving aerial and artillery strikes. The offensive avoided any military or civilian installations and was based on confirmed intelligence and high-resolution visuals.

Twelve remaining terror camps are still under surveillance, and further action is expected as part of the ongoing operation.

All-Party Support for Operation Sindoor

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking after the all-party meeting, said the entire political spectrum had shown solidarity with the armed forces. “All the leaders congratulated the Army and extended full support. Everyone is on the same page. The whole country is united,” Rijiju said.

He added that the Defence Minister had urged political leaders to refrain from divisive debates and instead focus on strengthening national security.

Air Force Given Free Hand, BSF Foils Infiltration in Punjab

As part of the elevated security measures, the Indian Air Force has been given a free hand to identify and act against any suspicious elements, including permission to open fire when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in Punjab’s Firozpur sector. The infiltrator was shot dead near the border fence, and the body has been handed over to local police.

High Alert Across the Country

Indian security forces remain on high alert, with preparedness measures intensified along the borders. Officials have assured that the country is fully ready to counter any retaliatory actions or misadventures by Pakistan.