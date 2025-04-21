Business

Oppo Launches K13 5G in India with Flagship Features at an Affordable Price

Oppo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G, in India, intensifying competition in the under-₹20,000 price segment. With a massive 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and 120Hz AMOLED display, the Oppo K13 5G aims to deliver top-notch performance and longevity for budget-conscious buyers.

Safiya Begum21 April 2025 - 14:15
Oppo Launches K13 5G in India with Flagship Features at an Affordable Price
Oppo Launches K13 5G in India with Flagship Features at an Affordable Price

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Oppo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G, in India, intensifying competition in the under-₹20,000 price segment. With a massive 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and 120Hz AMOLED display, the Oppo K13 5G aims to deliver top-notch performance and longevity for budget-conscious buyers.

Oppo K13 5G Price in India and Launch Offers

The Oppo K13 5G comes in two variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – ₹17,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹19,999

Launch Offer: Buyers can get a ₹1,000 discount via select bank or exchange offers, bringing effective prices down to ₹16,999 and ₹18,999, respectively.

Availability:
The smartphone will go on sale starting April 25, 2025, via:

  • Flipkart
  • Oppo India’s official website
  • Offline retail stores across India

Key Specifications and Features of Oppo K13 5G

Also Read: Gold Rates Drop Unexpectedly During Wedding Season – What’s Behind the Fall?

Display and Design

  • 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display
  • 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Boxy design, 8.45mm thickness, 208g weight
  • IP65-rated for water and dust resistance

Performance

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset
  • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Camera

  • Rear Camera: Dual setup – 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter

Software

  • ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
  • 2 years of Android OS updates
  • 3 years of security patches

Battery and Charging

  • Massive 7,000mAh battery
  • 80W fast charging
  • 35% charge in 15 mins, 100% in 56 mins

Final Verdict

The Oppo K13 5G stands out in the budget 5G segment with its long-lasting battery, flagship-like fast charging, and bright AMOLED display. Coupled with durability (IP65) and promised software support, it positions itself as a solid choice under ₹20,000 — perfect for users who want high performance without stretching their budget.

Tags
Safiya Begum21 April 2025 - 14:15
Back to top button