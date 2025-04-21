Oppo Launches K13 5G in India with Flagship Features at an Affordable Price
Oppo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G, in India, intensifying competition in the under-₹20,000 price segment. With a massive 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and 120Hz AMOLED display, the Oppo K13 5G aims to deliver top-notch performance and longevity for budget-conscious buyers.
New Delhi: Oppo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G, in India, intensifying competition in the under-₹20,000 price segment. With a massive 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and 120Hz AMOLED display, the Oppo K13 5G aims to deliver top-notch performance and longevity for budget-conscious buyers.
Table of Contents
Oppo K13 5G Price in India and Launch Offers
The Oppo K13 5G comes in two variants:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – ₹17,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹19,999
Launch Offer: Buyers can get a ₹1,000 discount via select bank or exchange offers, bringing effective prices down to ₹16,999 and ₹18,999, respectively.
Availability:
The smartphone will go on sale starting April 25, 2025, via:
- Flipkart
- Oppo India’s official website
- Offline retail stores across India
Key Specifications and Features of Oppo K13 5G
Also Read: Gold Rates Drop Unexpectedly During Wedding Season – What’s Behind the Fall?
Display and Design
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display
- 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
- Boxy design, 8.45mm thickness, 208g weight
- IP65-rated for water and dust resistance
Performance
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
Camera
- Rear Camera: Dual setup – 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
Software
- ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
- 2 years of Android OS updates
- 3 years of security patches
Battery and Charging
- Massive 7,000mAh battery
- 80W fast charging
- 35% charge in 15 mins, 100% in 56 mins
Final Verdict
The Oppo K13 5G stands out in the budget 5G segment with its long-lasting battery, flagship-like fast charging, and bright AMOLED display. Coupled with durability (IP65) and promised software support, it positions itself as a solid choice under ₹20,000 — perfect for users who want high performance without stretching their budget.