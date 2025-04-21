Oppo Launches K13 5G in India with Flagship Features at an Affordable Price

New Delhi: Oppo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G, in India, intensifying competition in the under-₹20,000 price segment. With a massive 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and 120Hz AMOLED display, the Oppo K13 5G aims to deliver top-notch performance and longevity for budget-conscious buyers.

Oppo K13 5G Price in India and Launch Offers

The Oppo K13 5G comes in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – ₹17,999

– ₹17,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹19,999

Launch Offer: Buyers can get a ₹1,000 discount via select bank or exchange offers, bringing effective prices down to ₹16,999 and ₹18,999, respectively.

Availability:

The smartphone will go on sale starting April 25, 2025, via:

Flipkart

Oppo India’s official website

Offline retail stores across India

Key Specifications and Features of Oppo K13 5G

Display and Design

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

120Hz refresh rate , 1200 nits peak brightness

, 1200 nits peak brightness Boxy design , 8.45mm thickness, 208g weight

, 8.45mm thickness, 208g weight IP65-rated for water and dust resistance

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Camera

Rear Camera : Dual setup – 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor

: Dual setup – 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter

Software

ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

2 years of Android OS updates

3 years of security patches

Battery and Charging

Massive 7,000mAh battery

80W fast charging

35% charge in 15 mins, 100% in 56 mins

Final Verdict

The Oppo K13 5G stands out in the budget 5G segment with its long-lasting battery, flagship-like fast charging, and bright AMOLED display. Coupled with durability (IP65) and promised software support, it positions itself as a solid choice under ₹20,000 — perfect for users who want high performance without stretching their budget.