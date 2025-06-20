Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Set to Launch in India Soon: Key Details Revealed

India: Smartphone brand Oppo has officially teased the launch of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series in India via its social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The teaser confirms that the launch is “coming soon”, with leaks suggesting a first-week-of-July debut. The lineup is expected to include the Oppo Reno 14 5G and the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G.

Design and Colors Inspired by iPhone Aesthetics

The teaser reveals that the Reno 14 series may feature a triple rear camera setup with a design reminiscent of the iPhone. The phones are likely to launch in green and white color options, offering a premium aesthetic to attract style-conscious buyers.

Also Read: Rythu Bharosa Picks Up Speed: Over 1.06 Crore Acres Get Financial Help for Farming

Expected Pricing Based on Chinese Market

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series was first launched in China in May 2025, with the base model priced at CNY 2,799 (approx. ₹33,200) and the Pro variant at CNY 3,400 (approx. ₹41,500). The Indian pricing is expected to follow a similar range, making them mid-range premium smartphones.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Specifications (Expected)

The India models are expected to mirror the Chinese variants in terms of hardware and software:

OS : Android 15

: Android 15 Front Camera : 50MP selfie sensor

: 50MP selfie sensor Rear Camera : 50MP primary sensor (triple-camera setup)

: 50MP primary sensor (triple-camera setup) Battery : Up to 6,200mAh

: Up to 6,200mAh Charging : 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

: 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Chipset : Reno 14 5G – MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Reno 14 Pro 5G – MediaTek Dimensity 8450

:

Availability on Major Platforms

Upon launch, the Oppo Reno 14 5G series will be available via: