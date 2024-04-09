‘Opposition looking up to judiciary with great hope’: K. Kavitha to Delhi court

New Delhi: After a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to April 23, she wrote a letter to the court saying that the opposition parties are looking up to the judiciary with great hope.

“Being a woman politician, I am the most victimised which has severely dented my political reputation. In this dire situation, Madam Justice, the opposition parties are looking up to the judiciary with great hope to give us respite,” reads the four-page hand-written letter of Kavitha to the Delhi court.

K Kavitha was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court after the expiry of her previously granted 14-day judicial custody.

She said that she has time and again cooperated with the investigating agencies.

“My personal contact number was displayed on all TV channels which has invaded my privacy. Without any prejudice to my rights, I would like to say that I have neither any involvement nor obtained any financial benefit from the said matters in the case,” her letter reads.

On March 15, the ED arrested Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K.C. Rao, after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

Calling ED and CBI’s investigation “never-ending”, Kavitha said that the past two years of probe has turned into a media trial.

“I have appeared before them (investigating agencies) 4 times and have answered all the questions to the best of my knowledge. Gave all bank and business details,” she writes in the letter.

She said that at least 95 per cent of cases lodged by ED or CBI are against the opposition party leaders and if the accused joins BJP, the investigation abruptly ends.

“Madam Justice, on the floor of the parliament, the BJP leaders openly threaten the opposition saying, ‘Chup ho Jao, warna ED bhejunga’,” reads the letter.

She said that the agency raids have physically and mentally tortured and threatened her as well.

Kavitha has sought bail in her letter stating about her son’s exams and the importance of being with him during this crucial time.

On Monday, the same court denied her interim bail. She had moved the court for relief on grounds of her son’s exams.