Opposition Slams US Mediation on Kashmir, Demands Special Parliament Session

New Delhi: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Left, have strongly questioned the government over the role of the United States in announcing the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. They also demanded a special session of Parliament and an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the subsequent ceasefire.

Congress Questions Possible Shift in India’s Kashmir Policy

The Congress accused the Modi government of potentially opening doors to third-party mediation in Kashmir, something India has historically rejected. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh asked whether the government had abandoned the Simla Agreement after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned a “neutral site” for dialogue between India and Pakistan.

He further asked, “Have diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan reopened? What commitments have been sought and received?” Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot added that the US announcement was “unprecedented” and marked the first time a foreign nation had publicly mediated on Kashmir.

Opposition Slams Attempt to “Internationalise” Kashmir

The opposition voiced concern over the issue being internationalised. “This is the first time such an attempt has been made,” said Pilot, urging the government to clarify its position and convene a special Parliament session to discuss the developments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the US had pressured India to halt its military response. He said, “This is an attack on our sovereignty and exposes the government’s weakness.” He also questioned why India agreed to a ceasefire when it had a chance to send a strong message to Pakistan.

Mixed Reactions from Other Parties

DMK leader TKS Elangovan welcomed the ceasefire as a “positive move” and said peace should be prioritised over conflict. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal reiterated the demand for a special session, warning of increased public anger if answers are not provided.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticised US President Donald Trump for announcing the ceasefire, saying, “Who gave him the mandate? It violates the Simla Accord.” His party colleague Tejashwi Yadav, however, chose to focus on honouring the armed forces and called for a Parliament session to celebrate their bravery.

Left Party Raises Alarm Over US Role

The CPI welcomed the India-Pakistan understanding but expressed serious concern over US involvement. It demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Modi on how Washington could announce the agreement before the Indian government did. The party also pushed for a special session of Parliament for a “comprehensive and transparent” debate.

Background: Ceasefire Announced After Intense Conflict

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after a four-day exchange of missile and drone strikes, triggered by a deadly terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Despite the ceasefire declaration, Pakistan reportedly violated the agreement within hours.