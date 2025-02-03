Opposition Walks Out of Rajya Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Stampede: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Monday as opposition parties staged a massive protest over the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

The uproar began when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all nine notices filed under Rule 267, sparking intense sloganeering and ultimately leading to a walkout by the Opposition.

The Maha Kumbh tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, has triggered widespread criticism of the Uttar Pradesh Government, with opposition leaders accusing the administration of negligence and mismanagement.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Rejects Rule 267 Notices

During the parliamentary session, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, addressed the House and dismissed all notices filed under Rule 267, which allows members to suspend regular business to discuss an urgent matter of public importance.

“I have received nine notices under Rule 267. Members may recall my detailed ruling on how such issues should be addressed, given on December 8, 2022, and December 19, 2022. These notices do not conform to the directives imparted,” Dhankhar stated, before moving on to Zero Hour discussions.

The rejected notices focused on:

The alleged mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Concerns over rising instances of disrespect towards the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The Opposition reacted sharply, demanding a dedicated discussion on the Kumbh stampede tragedy and questioning the government’s transparency regarding the death toll and relief measures.

Opposition Walks Out in Protest, Demands Accountability

Following Dhankhar’s refusal to admit the notices, opposition MPs resorted to loud protests, chanting slogans and demanding answers from the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. Frustrated with the lack of response, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in a show of dissent.

After walking out, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav launched a scathing attack on the UP administration.

“The stampede happened due to administrative negligence. Eyewitnesses claim that thousands were killed in the chaos, but the government is hiding the actual figures,” he told reporters.

Yadav further alleged that:

Victims’ families were being denied access to the bodies.

Post-mortems were not being conducted.

No officials had been held accountable for the disaster.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed similar concerns and vowed to raise the issue again.

“We walked out for an hour, but we will return and ensure that this issue is discussed in Parliament. People are making distress calls because they cannot locate their missing family members,” he said.

Tiwari also questioned why the official list of deceased individuals had not been released and why their photographs were not made public.

“Why is the government refusing to reveal the identities of the dead? Can’t we at least pay homage to the departed souls?” he asked.

Dhankhar Calls for Constructive Deliberations, Defends Maha Kumbh Mela

Amid the opposition’s walkout, Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar urged members to engage in constructive deliberations, emphasizing that Parliament must function effectively for the benefit of India’s 1.4 billion citizens.

“Our conduct must be exemplary, our deliberations wise and constructive, and our actions driven by the welfare of the people who place their faith in us. A vibrant and functional Parliament is the lifeblood of democracy,” he remarked.

Dhankhar also spoke about the spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, describing it as a resplendent celebration of India’s unity in diversity.

“The great Maha Kumbh offers profound lessons in collective well-being, truth, tolerance, and harmony. As we engage with the global community, these principles should remain the touchstones of our nation,” he said.

RJD’s Manoj Jha Slams Government, Calls for Discussion

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha was also vocal in his criticism of the government, arguing that the Maha Kumbh tragedy must be discussed in Parliament.

“The entire country is mourning the loss of lives. Kumbh has been held for centuries—it was held before this government, and it will be held after them. Kumbh is a continuous tradition, but governments are temporary. The country demands accountability,” he said.

Jha emphasized that the government must take responsibility for the deaths and ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.