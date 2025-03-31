Optional Holiday: Will the 10th Class Exam Be Held Tomorrow? Here’s the Clarity!

The 10th Class public examinations are currently being conducted across Andhra Pradesh. The exams began on March 17, following the official schedule released by the education department.

Social Studies Exam Rescheduled to April 1

Initially, the Social Studies examination was scheduled for March 31 (Monday). However, due to the state government declaring a holiday for Ramzan on the same day, the exam was postponed to April 1 (Tuesday).

Confusion Over Optional Holiday

In a recent development, the Andhra Pradesh Government announced an Optional Holiday for April 1. This created confusion among students regarding whether the Social Studies exam would still take place as planned.

Education Department Clarifies Exam Schedule

To address this uncertainty, the Education Department has confirmed that the 10th Class Social Studies exam will be conducted as per schedule on April 1, 2024. Officials have stated that the declaration of an optional holiday does not affect the examination schedule.

Exam Timings and Student Advisory

Students are advised to prepare for their final exam and be present at their exam centers on time. The Social Studies exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on April 1.

For further updates, students should follow official announcements from the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).