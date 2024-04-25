Orange alert: Karnataka State Disaster Management cell issues animated advisory

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a series of animated shorts in Kannada advising people of appropriate measures to take during extreme temperatures to keep oneself safe.

“Karnataka has not seen such extreme temperatures and heat waves in the recent past. So, we wanted to ensure a wider reach for safety measures, therefore we decided to issue them in a reader-friendly format,” said an official from KSNDMC.

Meteorological Centre Bengaluru, Indian Meteorological Department, had issued a five-day heat wave orange alert for parts of Karnataka, lasting till April 29.

“In places like Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Tumkur, Mandya, Gadag, Davangere and Chitradurga, the temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius tomorrow,” said C P Patil, director of the centre.

On April 25, these places recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. Orange alert would mean increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are exposed to sun for a prolonged period of time as well as those who do heavy manual work. According to Patil, coastal Karnataka will also have very hot and humid weather conditions, making it very uncomfortable for people there.

“It’s best for children and old people to avoid exposure to heat in coastal areas too,” added Patil. In places where heat wave is predicted, people are advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 12 noon and 3pm.

24.04.24 ರ 08.30 AM ನಿಂದ 25.04.24 ರ 08.30 AM ವರೆಗಿನ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಸರಾಸರಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಮತ್ತು ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ಆರ್ದ್ರತೆ (%) ಕೋಷ್ಟಕ.

District-wise Average Minimum and Maximum Relative Humidity (%) table with maps from 08.30 AM of 24.04.24 to 08.30 AM of 25.04.24.

“When they go out, it is best to use protective goggles, an umbrella or a hat. Also aerated drinks must be avoided since they cause dehydration. Best to drink water as much as possible, even if you don’t feel thirsty,” said M Rajavel, head of LACD, Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru.

24.04.24 ರ 08.30 AM ನಿಂದ 25.04.24 ರ 08.30 AM ವರೆಗೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಸರಾಸರಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ, ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ಮತ್ತು ಏರಿಳಿತ ತಾಪಮಾನ(°C) ಕೋಷ್ಟಕ.

Districtwise Average #Minimum, #Maximum & Fluctuation #temperature (°C) table with maps from 08.30 AM of 24.04.24 to 08.30 AM of 25.04.24.

People are also advised not to leave the children or pets inside parked vehicles. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Bengaluru are very likely to be around 37 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours, said Patil.

1/2 ಮುಂದಿನ 3 ದಿನಗಳವರೆಗೆ ಮೋಡ, ಸಾಪೇಕ್ಷ ಆರ್ದ್ರತೆ, ಮಳೆ, ತಾಪಮಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಗಾಳಿಯ ಧಿಕ್ಕು ಹಾಗೂ ವೇಗದಂತಹ ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ.

Gram Panchayat level Forecast -Cloudiness, Relative Humidity, Rainfall, Temperature & Wind speed & direction for the next 3 days.

Hassan recorded the highest jump from its normal minimum temperature. It recorded 22.6 degrees Celsius, about 2.8 degrees more than usual. According to IMD, on April 29 light rain is also very likely in isolated places over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya and Chitradurga districts.

On April 30, light rain is predicted again for Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Kodagu districts. Incidentally, KSNDMC has also issued a series of animated advisory for lightning safety. “We also update temperature every 15 minutes in our X handle in coordination with IMD,” added the KSNDMC official.