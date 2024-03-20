Organized cricket betting racket busted, three held

Hyderabad: On a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, busted an organized cricket betting racket and apprehended three persons identified as Uday Simha Reddy, Mohd Faheemuddin and M. Bhanu Prasad at parking place of Sweekar Hotel under Sultan Bazaar PS limits.

The accused have been organizing and accepting cricket betting from various punters for ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy, 2024 between New York Superstar Strikers versus Rajasthan Kings Final match held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and gained easy money illegally.

The sleuths seized Cricket betting amount of Rs 1,50,000/-, two Laptops (installed betting apps www.happybetplay.com

and [http://www.happycricket.com;five/]www.happycricket.com;five Mobile phones (used for online payments and installed betting apps).

The accused B Uday Simha Reddy, MD Faheemuddin, M. Bhanu Prasad are residents of Dilsuknagar. They obtained knowledge about online cricket betting system to gain easy money illegally through betting and so on.

They have been accepting betting amount from various punters and sharing betting IDs, accepting betting amount through Google Pay, PhonePe. Sometimes their collection agent M. Bhanu Prasad was directly collecting betting amount from punters.

On March 19, 2024 evening hours, the accused while accepting betting amount for ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy,2024 held between New York Superstar Strikers and Rajasthan Kings Final match, the sleuths caught them and seized incriminating material from their possession.

The accused along with seized material were handed over to SHO Sultan Bazar PS for taking necessary action.

The apprehension was made under supervision of S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad, by N. Ramakrishna, Inspector, Ch. Naveen Kumar, SI and staff of Central Zone Task Force, Hyderabad.