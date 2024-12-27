Osamu Suzuki had very close understanding with PM Modi: Maruti Suzuki Chairman

New Delhi: Osamu Suzuki, who died at age 93, was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry, including in India where he shared a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the automaker said on Friday.

Osamu headed Suzuki Motor Corp for more than 40 years and revolutionised India’s car market with the introduction of the popular Maruti 800 small car.

During his Japan visit last year, PM Modi met Osamu Suzuki and discussed further investment opportunities in India including setting up of production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well recycling centres, for realising the goal of sustainable growth.

They also discussed strategies for building the local innovation system in India, including skill development through Japan-India Institutes of Manufacturing (JIM) and Japanese Endowed Courses (JEC). Recalling Suzuki’s association and contribution in India, Modi appreciated the transformational role of Suzuki Motors in the automotive industry in the country.

“Reforms undertaken by PM Modi are indescribable and these reforms are changing India into a ‘Model Landscape’ while the self reliance (Aatmanirbhar) theme is supported by the Japanese’s investors very strongly,” Osamu had said.

According to a company statement, Osamu’s foresight and leadership were instrumental in the formation of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1981.

“With his vision, Osamu Suzuki played the pivotal role in realising the dream of putting India on wheels by empowering millions of Indian families with affordable, reliable, efficient and good quality vehicles,” said the leading automaker.

Under his stewardship, Indian automobile industry adopted the Japanese manufacturing and work practices that are globally recognised for teamwork, productivity and cost effectiveness.

R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement that without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, “I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become”.

“Millions of us in this country are living better lives because of Osamu. He won and enjoyed the trust of several Prime Ministers. He had a very close understanding with the present Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” Bhargava said.

Osamu’s contribution to the Indian economy, and for building bridges between India and Japan was acknowledged by the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on him.

Osamu’s more than 28 years as president made him the longest-serving head of a global automaker. After stepping down as president in 2000, he became Suzuki Motor’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He came back as president at age 78 in December 2008, when Suzuki Motor was expecting its first profit decline in eight years amid the global recession to lead from the front.