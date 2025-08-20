Osman Sagar Reservoir Overflows, Two Gates Opened to Release Water

Hyderabad: The Gundipet (Osman Sagar) reservoir, located in the Rajendranagar constituency of Rangareddy district, has reached near its full level. Due to incessant rains, the inflow of water into the lake has increased, and the current water level has been recorded at 1788.60 feet, while the full tank level is 1790 feet.

According to Hyderabad Metro Water Works officials, the current capacity of the lake is 3.579 TMC, compared to its full capacity of 3.9 TMC. To reduce water pressure and as a precautionary measure, two floodgates of the reservoir were raised by one foot this afternoon, releasing 226 cusecs of water into the Musi River.

Officials further stated that due to continuous rainfall in the upstream areas, around 1,200 cusecs of water is currently flowing into the lake. The situation is being closely monitored, and more water will be released if required.

The administration has also advised the public to avoid visiting areas around the Musi River and low-lying regions, urging them to take necessary precautions.