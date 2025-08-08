Osmania University Holds Annual General Body Meeting of Physical Education Personnel

Hyderabad The Department of Physical Education at Osmania University successfully conducted its Annual General Body Meeting of Physical Education Personnel at the Prof. G. Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, OU.

Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University and the Chief Guest for the event, assured his full support to sports persons and highlighted the vital role of Physical Education and Sports in the holistic development of the student community. Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar of OU, was the Guest of Honour. Special invitees included Prof. S. Jithender Kumar Naik, OSD to the VC; Prof. N. Kishan, Director of the Directorate of Academic Audit; and Prof. L.B. Laxmikanth Rathod, Dean of the Faculty of Education.

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome by Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Director and Head of the Department of Physical Education, followed by the presentation of the Inter-University Tournament (IUT) report by Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary, Board of Control, IUT, OU. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Prof. B. Sunil Kumar, Principal of UCPE.

The Inter College Team Championships results were announced for both men’s and women’s categories.

Men’s Inter College Team Championship:

First Place: Anwaruloom College – 23 Points

Second Place: Bhavans Vivekananda College, Sainikpuri – 17 Points

Third Place: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College – 15 Points

Women’s Inter College Team Championship:

First Place: St. Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam – 26 Points

Second Place: Villa Marie College – 18 Points

Third Place: Kasturba Gandhi College for Women – 11 Points

The meeting reinforced Osmania University’s commitment to promoting sports and physical education as integral components of academic life.

