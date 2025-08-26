Osmania University Inter-College Swimming Championship Concludes in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter-College Swimming Championship for Men concluded successfully at the GHMC Swimming Pool, Secunderabad, on Monday. The event was organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts and witnessed thrilling performances from swimmers representing various colleges under Osmania University.

The star of the championship was K. Manish Goud from St. Joseph College, who clinched three gold medals in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke events, establishing himself as the standout swimmer of the meet.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Event Highlights

50m Butterfly : V. Karthik (Tapasya College) secured first place with a timing of 32.47 seconds.

: V. Karthik (Tapasya College) secured first place with a timing of 32.47 seconds. 50m Backstroke : Jwala Tanay Singh (Badruka College) won gold clocking 39.27 seconds.

: Jwala Tanay Singh (Badruka College) won gold clocking 39.27 seconds. 50m Breaststroke : K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) bagged gold at 38.20 seconds.

: K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) bagged gold at 38.20 seconds. 50m Freestyle : Yousuf Uzair (Keshav Memorial) won with a time of 30.76 seconds.

: Yousuf Uzair (Keshav Memorial) won with a time of 30.76 seconds. 100m Butterfly : Y. Samonya (OU Engineering College) claimed first place with 1:16.19.

: Y. Samonya (OU Engineering College) claimed first place with 1:16.19. 100m Backstroke : J. Raj Likith (Matrusri Engineering College) topped with 1:26.57.

: J. Raj Likith (Matrusri Engineering College) topped with 1:26.57. 100m Breaststroke : Again, K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) dominated with 1:29.17.

: Again, K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) dominated with 1:29.17. 100m Freestyle : Yousuf Uzair (Keshav Memorial) won gold at 1:14.66.

: Yousuf Uzair (Keshav Memorial) won gold at 1:14.66. 200m Freestyle : Atif Muzammil (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College) bagged first place at 3:09.47.

: Atif Muzammil (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College) bagged first place at 3:09.47. 200m Breaststroke: K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) continued his stellar run with 3:36.06.

Also Read: Mahipal Singh and Sumathi win titles at Game Extreme 2nd South Zone Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Team Championship Results

Badruka College of Commerce & Arts – First Place Osmania University Engineering College – Second Place Matrusri Engineering College – Third Place

Dignitaries Present

The championship was graced by Sr. Prof. B. Sunil Kumar, Principal of Physical Education, Osmania University; Sr. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education & HOD Secretary ICT (Men), OU; Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary ICT (Women), OU; and Sri Manoj Bidla, Physical Director, Badruka College of Commerce & Arts.