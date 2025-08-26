Hyderabad

Osmania University Inter-College Swimming Championship Concludes in Secunderabad

The star of the championship was K. Manish Goud from St. Joseph College, who clinched three gold medals in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke events, establishing himself as the standout swimmer of the meet.

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter-College Swimming Championship for Men concluded successfully at the GHMC Swimming Pool, Secunderabad, on Monday. The event was organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts and witnessed thrilling performances from swimmers representing various colleges under Osmania University.

The star of the championship was K. Manish Goud from St. Joseph College, who clinched three gold medals in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke events, establishing himself as the standout swimmer of the meet.

Event Highlights

  • 50m Butterfly: V. Karthik (Tapasya College) secured first place with a timing of 32.47 seconds.
  • 50m Backstroke: Jwala Tanay Singh (Badruka College) won gold clocking 39.27 seconds.
  • 50m Breaststroke: K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) bagged gold at 38.20 seconds.
  • 50m Freestyle: Yousuf Uzair (Keshav Memorial) won with a time of 30.76 seconds.
  • 100m Butterfly: Y. Samonya (OU Engineering College) claimed first place with 1:16.19.
  • 100m Backstroke: J. Raj Likith (Matrusri Engineering College) topped with 1:26.57.
  • 100m Breaststroke: Again, K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) dominated with 1:29.17.
  • 100m Freestyle: Yousuf Uzair (Keshav Memorial) won gold at 1:14.66.
  • 200m Freestyle: Atif Muzammil (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College) bagged first place at 3:09.47.
  • 200m Breaststroke: K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) continued his stellar run with 3:36.06.

Team Championship Results

  1. Badruka College of Commerce & ArtsFirst Place
  2. Osmania University Engineering CollegeSecond Place
  3. Matrusri Engineering CollegeThird Place

Dignitaries Present

The championship was graced by Sr. Prof. B. Sunil Kumar, Principal of Physical Education, Osmania University; Sr. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education & HOD Secretary ICT (Men), OU; Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary ICT (Women), OU; and Sri Manoj Bidla, Physical Director, Badruka College of Commerce & Arts.

