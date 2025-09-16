Osmania University Inter-College Women’s Yoga Championship Concludes at Badruka College

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter-College Yoga Championship for Women began on September 15, 2025, at Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, Kachiguda, Hyderabad. The event was successfully organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, witnessing enthusiastic participation from several colleges across the city.

In the individual category, P. Pooja of Siddhartha College secured the top position with 199 points. She was followed by C. Kirti Anand of Matrusri Engineering College with 197 points, while T. Anchal of Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Mahavidyalaya and Ch. Sai Nishitha of Siva Sivani Degree College both scored 193 points. Neetu Sakhala of Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, secured the fifth place with 192 points.

In the team championship for the academic year 2025–26, Kasturba Gandhi Degree College emerged as the overall champions with 462 points. Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Mahavidyalaya bagged the second place with 445 points, while MJPTRDC secured the third place with 418 points.

Photo Caption: Senior Professor B. Sunil Kumar, Principal of Physical Education, Osmania University, presenting the Team Championship Winners Trophy to Kasturba Gandhi Degree College for Women’s team. Also present were Smt. Jaisudha, Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary of ICT Women, Osmania University, Sri Manoj Bidla, Physical Director of Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, along with other dignitaries.