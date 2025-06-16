Osmania University Postpones B.Ed Special Education Exam Scheduled on June 25

Hyderabad: In an important update for students, Osmania University has officially announced the postponement of the upcoming B.Ed Special Education examination.

Exam Rescheduled Due to UGC NET

Professor Sashikant, the Controller of Examinations at Osmania University, issued a statement explaining the reason behind the postponement. The exam, originally scheduled for June 25, has been deferred due to the clash with the UGC NET examination on the same date.

The university has now rescheduled the B.Ed Special Education exam to June 30. Professor Sashikant confirmed that the exam centers and timings will remain unchanged. All students are advised to take note of the new exam date and make necessary preparations accordingly.

Further Details Available on OU Website

For any additional information or updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official Osmania University website at www.osmania.ac.in. The university will continue to provide timely updates for the convenience of students.