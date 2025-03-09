Osmania University Releases PG Academic Almanac for 2024-25
Osmania University has released the PG academic almanac for 2024-25, outlining key dates for classes, internal assessments, exams, and vacations. Check the full schedule here.
Hyderabad: Osmania University has officially released the academic almanac for the second and fourth semesters of postgraduate (PG) programmes, including MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCJ, and MLiBISc for the academic year 2024-25.
The schedule applies to students enrolled in the campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges under Osmania University.
The newly published almanac provides a structured timeline for coursework, internal assessments, semester exams, and vacations, ensuring clarity for students and faculty members regarding important academic deadlines.
Fourth Semester Schedule (March – August 2025)
Classwork & Readmission
- Commencement of Classes: March 11, 2025
- Deadline for Readmission: March 29, 2025
- Last Date for Instructions: August 6, 2025
Internal Assessments & Vacation
- First Internal Assessment: April 7-9, 2025
- Summer Vacation: May 1-31, 2025
- Second Internal Assessment: June 10-12, 2025
- Third Internal Assessment: July 9-11, 2025
- Fourth Internal Assessment: August 4-6, 2025
Exams & Preparatory Holidays
- Preparatory Holidays: August 7-11, 2025
- End Semester Exams: Commencing from August 12, 2025
Second Semester Schedule (March – August 2025)
Classwork & Readmission
- Commencement of Classes: March 6, 2025
- Deadline for Readmission: March 17, 2025
- Last Date for Instructions: August 4, 2025
Internal Assessments & Vacation
- First Internal Assessment: April 28-30, 2025
- Summer Vacation: May 1-31, 2025
- Second Internal Assessment: July 28-30, 2025
Exams & Preparatory Holidays
- Preparatory Holidays: August 5-10, 2025
- End Semester Exams: Commencing from August 11, 2025
Key Takeaways for PG Students
- Structured Timeline: The almanac provides a clear academic roadmap for both students and faculty.
- Well-Defined Assessment Schedule: Students must prepare for four internal assessments in the fourth semester and two in the second semester.
- One-Month Summer Vacation: Both semesters will observe a break from May 1 to May 31, 2025.
- Strict Readmission Deadlines: Students must complete the readmission process by March 17 for the second semester and by March 29 for the fourth semester.
- Early Preparation for Exams: Preparatory holidays ensure adequate time for revision before end-semester exams.
Importance of the Almanac for Students
The release of the Osmania University PG almanac is crucial for students to plan their academic schedules, exam preparation, and vacations. By following the given timeline, students can effectively balance their coursework, assessments, and leisure time.
Faculty members and university administration will also adhere to the structured guidelines provided in the almanac, ensuring smooth academic operations.