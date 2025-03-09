Osmania University Releases PG Academic Almanac for 2024-25

Hyderabad: Osmania University has officially released the academic almanac for the second and fourth semesters of postgraduate (PG) programmes, including MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCJ, and MLiBISc for the academic year 2024-25.

The schedule applies to students enrolled in the campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges under Osmania University.

The newly published almanac provides a structured timeline for coursework, internal assessments, semester exams, and vacations, ensuring clarity for students and faculty members regarding important academic deadlines.

Fourth Semester Schedule (March – August 2025)

Classwork & Readmission

Commencement of Classes: March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025 Deadline for Readmission: March 29, 2025

March 29, 2025 Last Date for Instructions: August 6, 2025

Internal Assessments & Vacation

First Internal Assessment: April 7-9, 2025

April 7-9, 2025 Summer Vacation: May 1-31, 2025

May 1-31, 2025 Second Internal Assessment: June 10-12, 2025

June 10-12, 2025 Third Internal Assessment: July 9-11, 2025

July 9-11, 2025 Fourth Internal Assessment: August 4-6, 2025

Exams & Preparatory Holidays

Preparatory Holidays: August 7-11, 2025

August 7-11, 2025 End Semester Exams: Commencing from August 12, 2025

Second Semester Schedule (March – August 2025)

Classwork & Readmission

Commencement of Classes: March 6, 2025

March 6, 2025 Deadline for Readmission: March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025 Last Date for Instructions: August 4, 2025

Internal Assessments & Vacation

First Internal Assessment: April 28-30, 2025

April 28-30, 2025 Summer Vacation: May 1-31, 2025

May 1-31, 2025 Second Internal Assessment: July 28-30, 2025

Exams & Preparatory Holidays

Preparatory Holidays: August 5-10, 2025

August 5-10, 2025 End Semester Exams: Commencing from August 11, 2025

Key Takeaways for PG Students

Structured Timeline: The almanac provides a clear academic roadmap for both students and faculty. Well-Defined Assessment Schedule: Students must prepare for four internal assessments in the fourth semester and two in the second semester. One-Month Summer Vacation: Both semesters will observe a break from May 1 to May 31, 2025. Strict Readmission Deadlines: Students must complete the readmission process by March 17 for the second semester and by March 29 for the fourth semester. Early Preparation for Exams: Preparatory holidays ensure adequate time for revision before end-semester exams.

Importance of the Almanac for Students

The release of the Osmania University PG almanac is crucial for students to plan their academic schedules, exam preparation, and vacations. By following the given timeline, students can effectively balance their coursework, assessments, and leisure time.

Faculty members and university administration will also adhere to the structured guidelines provided in the almanac, ensuring smooth academic operations.