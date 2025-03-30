Osmania University Teachers’ Association Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Alleged Harassment by Vice Chancellor

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Teachers’ Association (OUTA) has raised serious concerns regarding alleged harassment and administrative lapses by Osmania University (OU) Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Kumar. In a formal letter addressed to Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, who also serves as the university’s Chancellor, the association sought immediate intervention and corrective action.

OUTA Highlights Key Issues in Letter to Governor

OUTA President Prof. B. Manohar outlined multiple grievances in the letter, focusing particularly on the case of Prof. P. Ramesh Babu from the Mechanical Engineering department, OU College of Engineering (OUCE).

Prof. Babu was recently appointed as the Registrar of Palamuru University, but despite submitting a formal request for relief from his current duties over a week ago, the Vice Chancellor has allegedly stalled the process without justification.

According to Prof. Manohar, the continued delay is a blatant violation of university regulations and has caused undue distress to the faculty member. The association has criticized the Vice Chancellor for consistently dodging the issue, thereby creating unnecessary hurdles in administrative functioning.

Lack of Accessibility and Administrative Concerns

Another major concern raised by OUTA pertains to the Vice Chancellor’s alleged unavailability during official office hours. Faculty members have reported difficulties in addressing urgent academic and administrative matters due to his absence, resulting in inefficiencies within the university’s governance structure.

OUTA also accused Prof. Kumar of displaying a lack of concern for both teachers and students. The association asserted that the V-C has shown little willingness to engage with faculty members, hear their grievances, or take concrete steps to resolve pressing issues within the institution.

“The Vice Chancellor demonstrates a limited grasp of the university’s rules and regulations and has shown minimal interest in addressing the numerous challenges facing Osmania University,” Prof. Manohar stated in the letter.

New Circular Banning Protests Adds to Discontent

Adding to the controversy, OUTA criticized a recently issued circular by the university administration prohibiting protests and demonstrations within its departments, colleges, and administrative buildings. The move has sparked unrest among faculty members and students, who argue that the order infringes on their fundamental rights to express dissent.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 12 Sex Workers Apprehended Near Bhagyanagar Bus Stop in Cyberabad Operation

Prof. Manohar emphasized that Osmania University has historically been a hub of student activism and academic freedom. The sudden imposition of restrictions on protests has led to growing concerns over the administration’s approach to handling dissenting voices within the campus.

Call for Immediate Action and Resolution

The OUTA has urged Governor Jishnu Dev Verma to take immediate action to address the ongoing issues at Osmania University. The association stressed that the intervention of higher authorities is necessary to restore smooth administrative functioning, protect faculty rights, and maintain the institution’s academic integrity.

With the mounting dissatisfaction among faculty members and students, the demand for transparency, accountability, and effective leadership within Osmania University is stronger than ever. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the course of action taken by the Chancellor and whether the concerns of the teachers’ association will be adequately addressed.