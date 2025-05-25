Osmania University’s Final Call: Clear Your Old Backlogs in July 2025

Hyderabad: Osmania University has released a special notification offering a one-time backlog examination opportunity for students of BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, and BSW who were admitted under the Year-Wise Scheme (YWS) between 2000 and 2015 and still have pending backlog papers.

This unique initiative aims to help students clear their backlog subjects beyond the usual academic period by appearing in examinations scheduled tentatively in July 2025. Candidates must pay the prescribed penal fee in addition to the regular exam fee.

Without Late Fee: Applications accepted till June 19, 2025

Applications accepted till With Late Fee of ₹500: From June 20 to 24, 2025

From Final Submission by Colleges: June 25, 2025 (Online submission closes at 5 PM)

Key Points to Remember:

Exams will follow the last available year-wise syllabus applicable during the student's original admission period.

No applications or fee payments will be accepted after the deadlines.

Exam fees are non-refundable.

The Controller of Examinations has emphasized that this is a final chance for eligible students to complete their academic requirements under the YWS. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply promptly and ensure all deadlines are met.