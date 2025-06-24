OU Exam Results 2025 Declared: Check Integrated MBA, M.P.Ed, and BCA Backlog Results at osmania.ac.in

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has officially released the examination results for multiple academic programs, including Integrated MBA, M.P.Ed, and BCA backlog examinations. The announcement was made by OU Controller of Examinations, Professor Shashikant, through an official press release.

Professor Shashikant confirmed that the university has published the following results:

Five-Year Integrated MBA Revaluation Results

M.P.Ed Fourth Semester Regular & All Semesters Backlog Results

BCA All Semesters Backlog Results

Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results on the official Osmania University website.

How to Check OU Results 2025 Online

To check your results, follow these steps:

Visit the official Osmania University website: www.osmania.ac.in Navigate to the “Examinations” or “Results” section Click on the respective course result link Enter your hall ticket number and submit Download or print your result for future reference

Students Advised to Visit Official Website for Accurate Information

The university has advised all students to refer to the official website only for authentic information regarding result announcements, revaluation notifications, and academic updates.

Osmania University Result Portal Details