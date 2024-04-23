Our target is to win 12 out of 17 MP seats in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said his party’s target is to win 12 of the 17 seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a roadshow in support of Kasani Gyaneshwar, the party’s candidate for the Chevella parliamentary constituency, KTR asserted that far from securing 400 seats, the BJP-led NDA would win only 200 LS seats.

He dismissed the likelihood of the Congresssecuring 100 to 150 seats. and emphasised that for any party seeking power at the centre, cooperation with BRS would be essential for securing significant number of seats.

He further stressed that if the BRS wins 12 seats, it would force the central government to heed their concerns.

KTR endorsed Baahubali Kasani Gyaneshwar as a leader who united 93 castes and advocated for the empowerment of weaker sections. He emphasised the importance of winning Kasani to showcase the power of backward classes in seeking state power.

KTR admonished the Congress for “deceiving” the people with “false” promises. He referred to their promises of waiving farm loans and cautioned against falling for such “deceit” again, emphasising the need to hold them accountable. UNI VV SSP