Over 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Benefit from Gujarat Govt’s ‘Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana’

Gandhinagar: More than 1.5 lakh senior citizens have benefitted from the Gujarat government‘s Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana, an initiative designed to support citizens aged 60 and above in visiting religious sites across the state.

Scheme’s Success and Financial Investment

Since its launch on May 1, 2017, the Gujarat government has allocated approximately Rs 1,128 lakh towards the scheme, according to a statement from the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board. This program has significantly helped senior citizens fulfill their spiritual aspirations while also promoting religious tourism in Gujarat.

Also Read: Tamil Superstar Vijay to Strengthen Grassroots Network of TVK Party

Eligibility and Guidelines of the Scheme

The scheme is available to groups of pilgrims, with a minimum of 27 participants per group. Beneficiaries are allowed to undertake pilgrimages for up to three days and three nights (72 hours) or a maximum of 2,000 km. The scheme does not accept individual applications, ensuring it supports large groups.

The government provides non-AC super buses operated by the state transport department, ensuring a comfortable and affordable pilgrimage experience for the participants.

Enhancements to the Scheme

Initially, the scheme offered a 50% subsidy on bus fares, with additional allowances of Rs 50 per day for meals and accommodation, totaling Rs 300 per pilgrim. In July 2022, the government improved the scheme by increasing the bus fare subsidy to 75% and extending the permissible pilgrimage duration.

Development of Secondary Pilgrimage Sites

The Gujarat government has also allocated Rs 857.14 crore to develop secondary pilgrimage sites near major religious centers. This initiative includes development projects in Porbandar, Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Patan districts, with several ongoing projects such as the Krishna-Rukshmani pilgrimage site in Madhavpur (Rs 42.43 crore) and the Mata no Madh pilgrimage site in Kachchh (Rs 32.70 crore).

These efforts aim to enhance infrastructure and amenities at these sacred destinations, further promoting tourism and religious activities in the region.