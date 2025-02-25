Over 1.77 lakh women-owned firms gain GeM advantage

New Delhi: Women entrepreneurs have become a significant force in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), comprising 8% of the total seller base. With a cumulative 1,77,786 Udyam-verified women-led micro and small enterprises (MSEs) registered on the platform, these businesses have collectively fulfilled orders worth Rs 46,615 crore, according to a recent official statement.

Growth of Women-Led Enterprises on GeM

When the SWAYATT initiative was first launched in 2019, only 6,300 women-led enterprises and about 3,400 startups were part of the GeM platform. Since then, the numbers have surged, showcasing remarkable growth in the participation of women-led businesses in public procurement. L. Satya Srinivas, CEO of GeM, highlighted the platform’s success in addressing challenges such as “access to market,” “access to finance,” and “access to value-addition,” which were critical barriers for small enterprises.

SWAYATT Initiative and Its Impact

The “Startup, Women, and Youth Advantage through eTransactions” (SWAYATT) initiative, launched in February 2019, was aimed at boosting the involvement of women entrepreneurs and youth in public procurement. This initiative, rooted in social inclusion, aims to ease business processes and create direct market linkages for women entrepreneurs, startups, and MSEs, particularly those from marginalized communities.

GeM’s commitment to enhancing business opportunities has not only facilitated training and onboarding for last-mile sellers but also empowered small-scale businesses to secure government contracts. Over the years, SWAYATT has proven to be a game-changer, with startups fulfilling orders worth Rs 35,950 crore.

GeM’s Partnership with FICCI-FLO

In a significant move to further empower women entrepreneurs, GeM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO). This partnership, which represents over 9,500 women entrepreneurs across India, will give women-led businesses direct access to government buyers, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring better product prices.

The collaboration aims to stimulate local job creation, foster inclusive growth, and enhance competition in public procurement. Training and onboarding will play a crucial role in expanding GeM’s reach among women-led MSEs, thereby strengthening the role of women in India’s economic growth.

GeM’s Vision for Women Entrepreneurs and Startups

GeM continues to champion the cause of women entrepreneurs by offering dedicated storefronts like ‘Womaniya’ for women-led businesses and ‘Startup Runway’ for startups. These storefronts ensure that women entrepreneurs and startups gain greater visibility among government buyers nationwide.

With an ambitious goal of onboarding 1 lakh startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), GeM aims to create a vibrant startup ecosystem within public procurement. Through continuous capacity-building efforts, collaborations, and training, GeM envisions doubling the number of women entrepreneurs on the platform and increasing their share in national procurement.

Conclusion: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for Inclusive Growth

GeM’s ongoing initiatives, including partnerships with FICCI-FLO, continue to support the growth of women entrepreneurs, paving the way for inclusive economic development. By dismantling entry barriers and providing essential linkages, GeM is helping empower local businesses and fostering a more competitive and inclusive market environment in public procurement.