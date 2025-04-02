Over 100 Hospitalized in Bangladesh After Eating Contaminated Street Food at Eid Fair

Dhaka: Over 100 people, including children, were hospitalized in Bangladesh after consuming contaminated street food at an Eid fair in the Abhaynagar Upazila of Jessore. The incident has sparked concerns about deteriorating food safety standards in the South Asian nation.

According to local media reports, 95 victims were admitted to nearby hospitals, while 10 individuals were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital due to their critical condition. The affected people, who reportedly consumed fuchka (a popular street snack) from a vendor at the fair, began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, including stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Contaminated Street Food: A Growing Health Concern

A duty doctor, Raghuram Chandra, confirmed that the condition of the patients was caused by bacteria in the food. One of the victims explained, “We all fell ill after returning home at night. We were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning.” A family member of a victim added, “My entire family ate fuchka at the Eid fair. We all became sick after coming home. I didn’t eat it myself, but I had to admit my family members to the hospital that night, and four of them were in critical condition, so I had to take them to Khulna Medical College Hospital.”

The vendor, whose food is believed to be the cause of the illness, has reportedly gone into hiding. Police authorities, aware of the incident, are currently searching for the responsible food vendor. Abdul Alim, the officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police Station, stated, “We have heard about the incident, and we are looking for the petty trader.”

Concerns Over Food Safety in Bangladesh

This alarming incident has raised questions about food safety practices in Bangladesh. According to a recent report in The Daily Star, the nation has been grappling with the increasing availability of substandard food products. Many studies have raised concerns about harmful chemicals found in vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, milk, and other food items across the country. The absence of key figures in the government has reportedly led to the sale of unsafe food for extra profit, putting the health of citizens at risk.

With this latest food poisoning incident, the urgency of enforcing strict food safety regulations in Bangladesh has never been more evident.

Key Points: