Over 100 Iranian drones shot down outside Israeli airspace

Tel Aviv: More than a hundred drones launched by Iran have already been intercepted outside Israel’s airspace, Israeli radio Galatz reported, citing a security source.

The report added that the military of the United States and the United Kingdom intercepted the drones

Meanwhile Iran has pledged to carry out an immediate strike with redoubled force if Israel responds to the attack launched against the Jewish state on Saturday night, the Tasnim news agency reported.

On Saturday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched drone and missile strikes on Israel in response to Israel’s airstrike on the consular annex building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.