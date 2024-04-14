Middle East

Over 100 Iranian drones shot down outside Israeli airspace

More than a hundred drones launched by Iran have already been intercepted outside Israel’s airspace, Israeli radio Galatz reported, citing a security source.

M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Over 100 Iranian drones shot down outside Israeli airspace
Over 100 Iranian drones shot down outside Israeli airspace

Tel Aviv: More than a hundred drones launched by Iran have already been intercepted outside Israel’s airspace, Israeli radio Galatz reported, citing a security source.

Related Stories
Iran waives visa requirement for Indian tourists
Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas
Families of hostages and missing persons block road in Tel Aviv, demand rescue of hostages
Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive, total reaches 33
Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza

The report added that the military of the United States and the United Kingdom intercepted the drones

Meanwhile Iran has pledged to carry out an immediate strike with redoubled force if Israel responds to the attack launched against the Jewish state on Saturday night, the Tasnim news agency reported.

On Saturday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched drone and missile strikes on Israel in response to Israel’s airstrike on the consular annex building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.

Tags
M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Back to top button