Over 1,000 Acres of Public Land Protected in 15 Months, Says HYDRAA Chief

HYDERABAD: Public awareness and cooperation are key to meaningful change, Hyderabad’s HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath emphasized while addressing a gathering at Green Park Hotel on Friday. Speaking at a session organized by the International Commission of Culture and Diplomatic Relations (ICCDR) to commemorate United Nations Day, he highlighted the role of citizen engagement in transforming urban spaces and governance.

Commissioner Ranganath explained that HYDRAA has now become widely understood among the public, who recognize its purpose and impact. He stressed that the system, introduced by the Telangana government, has successfully fostered better urban management and infrastructure improvements while ensuring citizen participation.

Highlighting HYDRAA’s achievements, Ranganath noted that the administration has cleared encroachments and undertaken extensive lake restoration projects. Even during the recent heavy rains, flood risks were mitigated, thanks to proactive measures in maintaining canals and water bodies. Specifically, the expansion of Patny Nala helped prevent floods in seven residential colonies, while de-silting operations reduced flood hazards across the city.

Over the past 15 months, HYDRAA has protected approximately 1,000 acres of government land, parks, roads, and public spaces, valued at nearly ₹60,000 crore. Commissioner Ranganath said that safeguarding these spaces ensures sustainable urban living and equitable access for citizens.

The session also addressed the global context, linking HYDRAA’s initiatives to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Guest speakers, including Rear Admiral R. Srinivas Rao and Major S.P.S. Oberoi, underscored the importance of collective action for peace and development. Other distinguished guests included Padma Kant Hazarika (OSD/Mission Director, APTDCL, Assam) and Sarsing Engti (Chairman, Dorothy Voluntary Association). ICCDR Secretary-General Ambassador Dr. Srinivas Eluri highlighted the organization’s focus on strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties among nations.

As part of the program, awards recognizing contributions to sustainable development were presented to eminent personalities across various fields. Commissioner Ranganath concluded by reiterating that HYDRAA’s success stems from public engagement, responsible governance, and a commitment to protecting urban resources for current and future generations.