Over 1,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs earn NABH certification in 100 days

New Delhi: In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, 1,005 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have earned certification by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday.

Prataprao Jadhav said this in a media briefing on Friday, while highlighting the major achievements of the Ministry of Ayush in the first 100 days of the government.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry has made remarkable progress in promoting traditional Indian systems of medicine and strengthening Ayush in the field of international cooperation,” Prataprao Jadhav said.

The Ayush Minister stated the Ministry convened a review meeting to incorporate about 170 Ayurvedic packages under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to incorporate Ayush treatment into mainstream healthcare.

It has also established a Strategic Purchasing Committee to finalise cost structures and guarantee the affordability of Ayush treatments under the programme.

Stressing the importance of the health of each and every citizen, Jadhav said a special drive has also been initiated to have Prakriti Parikshan for the citizens.

Key achievements of Ayush in the 100 days include NABH evaluation of 1,489 Ayushman Arogya Mandir, of which more than 1,000 secured certification; donor agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO); MoU with Vietnam, Malaysia; and special medical stores for Ayush medicines, among others.

According to the report received from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), the evaluation of 1,489 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) has been completed, and 1005 of these AAM (Ayush) have been certified for Ayush Entry Level Certification (AELC).

“Certification from NABH is an important step in ensuring quality healthcare services under the National Ayush Mission,” said Secretary Ayush Vd. Rajesh Kotecha.

The Ministry signed a donor agreement with the WHO in July, demonstrating India’s dedication to working with international health organisations and improving the integration of Ayush systems into the global healthcare system.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam centered on cooperation in medicinal plants.

The MoU with Malaysia on Ayurveda will promote research, knowledge exchange, and the creation of Ayurvedic treatment regimens.

Further, the Ministry also promoted the “One Herb, One Standard” initiative to standardise herbal medications, and improve the quality of medicine in the sector.

Special medical stores have also been set for Ayush Medicines at every tehsil level.

“Access to a variety of herbal and traditional medicines will be made possible by these stores, improving public healthcare in both urban and rural areas,” Kotecha said.

The ministry also undertook major campaigns and initiatives, including “Har Ghar AyurYog”, “Bharat Ka Prakriti Parikshan”, Ayush camps for the elderly population, Centers of Excellence in Ayush in partnership with esteemed establishments like IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi, TMC Mumbai, and JNU New Delhi.

“In the first 100 days of the current government, we have laid a solid foundation for the advancement of traditional medicine both domestically and internationally,” Prataprao Jadhav said.

“These programmes are significant steps in the direction of creating a healthier and wealthier India,” he added.