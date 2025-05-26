Over 16,000 Students Absent, 27 Caught Cheating in Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exams

In the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations held on Monday across Telangana, nearly 16,000 students failed to appear, despite registering for the exams. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) reported a relatively smooth examination process, although 27 instances of malpractice were recorded across the state.

Subject-Wise Attendance and Absentees

According to TGBIE, 1,30,925 students had registered for Physics-I and Economics-I papers. However, only 1,19,634 students appeared, leaving 11,291 students absent.

In the Physics-II and Economics-II papers, 48,047 students registered, but only 43,387 appeared, with 4,660 students skipping the examination.

Malpractice Cases Across Districts

The Board reported a total of 27 malpractice cases, spread across both sets of examinations:

Physics-I & Economics-I : 14 cases booked 6 in Jagtial , 8 in Mahabubabad

: Physics-II & Economics-II : 13 cases booked 5 in Warangal , 3 each in Medak and Karimnagar , 2 in Nagarkurnool

:

No Untoward Incidents Reported

Despite the absentees and malpractice cases, the Board confirmed that the exams were conducted smoothly and peacefully, without any untoward incidents reported from examination centers.

The Telangana Intermediate Board is expected to continue monitoring the exam sessions closely and maintain strict enforcement against malpractice to ensure the credibility of the evaluation process.