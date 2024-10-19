India

Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday

More than 20 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning, according to sources.

Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 14:39
Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday
Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday

New Delhi/ Mumbai: More than 20 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning, according to sources.

Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said.

Among them are IndiGo’s flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Jodhpur to Delhi as well as Vistara’s flight from Udaipur to Mumbai.

IndiGo, in two separate statements, said it is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul.

The airline is working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

“Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordinating with the security agencies as per procedure,” the airline said in another statement.

Vistara said that shortly before landing, flight UK 624 en route to Mumbai from Udaipur had a security concern and upon landing at the Mumbai airport, the plane was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks.

The sources said more than 20 flights have received bomb threats since Saturday morning.

On Friday, three international flights of Vistara received bomb threats which turned out to be hoaxes and one of the flights was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure.

In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 14:39

Related Articles

Omar to proceed to Delhi to meet PM Modi on restoration of statehood to J&K

Omar to proceed to Delhi to meet PM Modi on restoration of statehood to J&K

19 October 2024 - 15:15
RG Kar issue: Junior doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

RG Kar issue: Junior doctors’ fast-unto-death enters 15th day

19 October 2024 - 13:56
Russian Envoy Looks Forward to Welcoming PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Russian Envoy Looks Forward to Welcoming PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan

19 October 2024 - 00:41
Over 9 lakh voters to take part in Assam by polls

Over 9 lakh voters to take part in Assam by polls

19 October 2024 - 00:04
Back to top button