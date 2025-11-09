Over 20 Injured in Stray Dog Attacks Near Hyderabad; Locals Demand GHMC Action

Hyderabad: Panic has spread across several colonies in Jeedimetla and Balanagar following a series of stray dog attacks that left more than 20 people injured on Sunday morning. The incidents occurred around 7 a.m. when a pack of dogs reportedly attacked women sanitation workers of the GHMC while they were performing their duties.

Several victims sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were administered anti-rabies vaccines. Medical teams have advised residents, particularly children and women, to exercise caution while venturing out early in the morning or late in the evening.

Local residents have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take swift and effective action to capture the stray dogs roaming in the area. Many expressed concern that the growing number of attacks is creating an unsafe environment, especially for schoolchildren and morning walkers.

Incidents of stray dog attacks have been on the rise across Telangana and Greater Hyderabad in recent weeks, with multiple reports of dogs injuring pedestrians and children. Fear of rabies has further added to public anxiety, as residents avoid streets where dog packs are frequently seen.

Citizens are demanding that the civic authorities intensify their dog-catching operations and implement stricter control measures to ensure public safety. “We are living in constant fear. It’s unsafe even to walk outside,” said a local resident, reflecting the growing frustration among the community.