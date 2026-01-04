Over 200 Motorcycles Destroyed in Thrissur Station Blaze

Thrissur: A major fire broke out at the Thrissur Railway Station on Sunday, destroying more than 200 two-wheelers parked at a designated parking facility adjacent to the station. The incident occurred at the two-wheeler parking area located near Platform No. 2, triggering panic among commuters and nearby residents. According to preliminary reports, the fire was first noticed around 6.45 a.m. Flames rapidly engulfed the parking area, which typically accommodates over 500 motorcycles and scooters on a daily basis.

The presence of fuel in the parked vehicles is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread and intensity of the blaze, resulting in extensive damage within minutes. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the alert. Multiple fire tenders were deployed, and firefighters worked for nearly half an hour to bring the fire under control. Although the flames were successfully doused, thick smoke continued to linger in the area for some time, causing inconvenience to commuters and station staff.

Eyewitnesses said several vehicles were completely gutted, while many others suffered partial damage. Owners of the parked vehicles, many of whom are daily commuters, were seen rushing to the site after hearing about the incident, only to find their two-wheelers reduced to charred remains. The exact number of vehicles destroyed is still being assessed by authorities. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit, a fuel leak, or any other factor.

CCTV footage from the railway station premises is likely to play a crucial role in the probe. Importantly, railway authorities confirmed that train services were not affected by the incident. The parking area is located close to the track used by trains bound for Guruvayur, but timely intervention ensured that the fire did not spread to the railway infrastructure.

Train movement remained normal throughout the incident. Railway officials and local authorities have assured affected vehicle owners that necessary steps will be taken following the completion of the investigation. The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety measures at crowded public facilities such as railway stations.

