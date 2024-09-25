Jammu & Kashmir

Over 24% voting till 11 AM in J-K

A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.

Abdul Wasi
178 1 minute read
Over 24% voting till 11 AM in J-K
Over 24% voting till 11 AM in J-K

Srinagar: A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 35.72, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 30.94. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.

The lowest 7.40 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 11 am, they said.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

Tags
Abdul Wasi
178 1 minute read

Related Articles

Polling begins for second phase of J&K assembly elections

Polling begins for second phase of J&K assembly elections

Pulwama terror attack accused dies in J&K hospital

Pulwama terror attack accused dies in J&K hospital

Mehbooba urges ECI to check electoral malpractices

Mehbooba urges ECI to check electoral malpractices

59% turnout in first phase of J-K assembly polls, voting peaceful: CEO

59% turnout in first phase of J-K assembly polls, voting peaceful: CEO

Back to top button