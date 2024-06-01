Over 28 pc voter turnout recorded in 9 LS seats in Bengal till 11 am

Kolkata: A voter turnout of 28.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling to nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the last phase of elections on Saturday, an EC official said.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 am.

The highest polling of 32.57 per cent was registered in the Basirhat seat, followed by Diamond Harbour at 31.51 per cent, Mathurapur at 30.50 per cent and Jaynagar at 30.25 per cent, he said.

Voter turnout in Barasat was recorded at 27.86 per cent, Jadavpur at 26.51 per cent, Dum Dum at 24.83 per cent, while both Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar registered 24.02 per cent each, he added.

Till 11 am, 1,450 complaints were received by the Election Commission, the official said.

A total of 1,63,40,345 voters, including 80,20,326 women and 538 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 17,470 polling stations.

The EC has deployed 967 companies of central forces along with over 33,000 state police personnel in the final phase of polling, the official added.