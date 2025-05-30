Over 3.10 Lakh UG Seats Remain Vacant in Telangana: Govt Colleges Lead in TS DOST 2025 Phase 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS DOST 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results, revealing a major concern—3,10,660-degree seats remained vacant, and 74 colleges failed to attract a single applicant.

Government Degree Colleges Top the Preference List

Despite the alarming number of vacant seats, government degree colleges remained the top choice among students. Commerce emerged as the most preferred stream for undergraduate studies in the State this year as well.

Also Read: TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at dost.cgg.gov.in

Seat Allotment Statistics: First Phase Snapshot

According to TSCHE Chairman and DOST Convener Prof V. Balakista Reddy, here are the major figures from DOST 2025 Phase 1:

Total seats available : 3,71,096

: 3,71,096 Number of colleges : 805

: 805 Registered candidates : 89,572

: 89,572 Candidates who exercised web options : 65,191

: 65,191 Seats allotted: 60,436

Top Performing Colleges in TS DOST 2025 Phase 1

The top three colleges with the highest seat allotments were:

Nizam College: 97.74% of 1,197 seats filled Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University: 93.19% of 1,850 seats filled Government City College: 88.89% of 1,800 seats filled

Interestingly, none of the private unaided or aided colleges made it to the top 10 in terms of seat allotment.

Women Outshine in Seat Allotment

In a notable gender-based trend, women secured the majority of the seats:

Men : 22,395 seats

: 22,395 seats Women: 38,041 seats

Among the toppers across different streams, all except the DOST overall topper Vasanth Kumar (allocated a seat in commerce at Nizam College) were women.

Self-Reporting and Further Allotments

Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 must complete online self-reporting between May 30 and June 6, 2025.

Phase 2 Registration : May 30 to June 9

: May 30 to June 9 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result : June 13

: June 13 College Reporting After Phase 3: June 24 to June 28

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in for updates and instructions.

Let me know if you’d like social media captions, a meta description, or tags for this article!