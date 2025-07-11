Over 5,000 Afghan Refugee Families Return Home in Just One Day

Kabul: In a significant development, more than 5,000 Afghan refugee families returned to Afghanistan in just one day, with the vast majority coming from Iran, according to state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

Majority of Refugees Returned from Iran

On Thursday, a total of 4,852 families returned from Iran, while 153 families arrived from Pakistan, highlighting the ongoing wave of repatriation. The surge is taking place despite calls from the Afghan interim government urging Iran to slow down the expulsion process of Afghan nationals living without legal status.

Afghan Government Appeals for Refugee Rights

The Office of the Prime Minister of the Afghan interim government expressed gratitude to Iran for hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades. In its latest statement, the government called for continued respect for the rights and dignity of returning Afghan citizens.

Over 1.5 Million Refugees Repatriated in 2025 So Far

According to Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the acting Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, more than 1.5 million Afghan refugees have returned from Iran and Pakistan in 2025 alone. He also revealed that over 500,000 have returned from Iran in the past month, indicating a dramatic rise in refugee movement.

Largest Single-Day Return Recorded in Herat

On June 26, more than 30,000 Afghan refugees crossed back into Afghanistan via the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province, making it one of the largest single-day returns in recent times. Similar spikes have been recorded at Nimroz province’s border crossing as well.

Essential Supplies and Aid Provided

In response to the influx, the Afghan government has mobilized efforts to provide water, food, and medical care to returnees. Mawlawi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Director of Information and Culture in Herat, confirmed that humanitarian assistance was being provided at entry points.