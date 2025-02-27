Over 66 Crore Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh 2025, Generating Rs 3 Lakh Crore Revenue Surge

New Delhi: The Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 in Prayagraj, which concluded on Maha Shivratri, has likely contributed over Rs 3 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy, as the state progresses towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Record Participation in Maha Kumbh

On the final day of the Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared on social media that over 66.21 crore devotees had participated in the sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the festival.

Economic Impact: Rs 3 Lakh Crore Generated

According to industry leaders, the grand festival is estimated to have generated over Rs 3 lakh crore (approximately $360 billion) in business through goods and services, making it one of the largest economic events in the country.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and BJP MP, mentioned that prior to the commencement of the Maha Kumbh, initial estimates projected the arrival of 40 crore people and business transactions worth around Rs 2 lakh crore. However, due to the unprecedented turnout, with over 66 crore participants, the business turnover exceeded Rs 3 lakh crore.

Surge in Airfares and Economic Activity

Airfares remained steady during the March quarter, a typically weak period for travel, with the surge concentrated on flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. Several business sectors experienced significant economic activities, including hospitality, accommodation, food and beverage, transport and logistics, religious attire, puja and handicrafts, textiles, apparel, and other consumer goods.

Boost to Local Economies

Not just Prayagraj, but also cities and towns within a 100-150 km radius experienced a notable boost in business, significantly strengthening local economies. The surge in economic activity across various sectors highlights the widespread impact of the event.

Infrastructure Investments by Uttar Pradesh Government

The Uttar Pradesh government invested over Rs 7,500 crore to enhance Prayagraj’s infrastructure in preparation for the Maha Kumbh. This included the construction of 14 new flyovers, six underpasses, over 200 widened roads, new corridors, expanded railway stations, and a modern airport terminal.

Additionally, Rs 1,500 crore was specifically allocated for Kumbh Mela arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the event.