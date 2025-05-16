Barister Asaduddin Owaisi Advises Pilgrims to Perform Hajj with Patience, Gratitude, and Spirituality

Barister Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, offered heartfelt advice to the pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj. He urged them to see this pilgrimage not merely as a formal trip but as a profound spiritual experience marked by patience, gratitude, and humility.

Hajj: A Spiritual Test of Patience and Brotherhood

Owaisi emphasized that Hajj is more than a physical journey; it is a spiritual trial where qualities like endurance, sacrifice, and brotherhood must be practiced. He advised the pilgrims to accept hardships and the lack of certain comforts without complaints, reminding them that the journey is an act of submission to the will of Allah.

He said, “The kind of facilities we enjoy at home are not possible during Hajj. Therefore, pilgrims must adopt an attitude of patience and thankfulness under all circumstances.”

Prayers for Unity, Peace, and Justice

Highlighting the broader significance of Hajj, Owaisi called upon the pilgrims to make their prayers meaningful not only for themselves but for the entire Muslim Ummah worldwide. He urged them to pray for the prosperity of the country, peace and development in Telangana, and justice for all oppressed communities.

He reminded that Hajj is not just an individual duty but a symbol of unity, equality, and collective consciousness of the Muslim community.

Wishes for a Safe and Successful Pilgrimage

Congratulating the pilgrims, Barister Owaisi wished them a successful and accepted Hajj. He also appealed to the administration to ensure that all possible facilities and support are provided to the pilgrims so that their journey is smooth and comfortable.

Owaisi’s message combined spiritual guidance with practical concerns, reflecting his deep commitment to the welfare of the community during this sacred season.