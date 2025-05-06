Owaisi Demands Effective Response to Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Probe into Kulgam Youth’s Death

Srinagar: AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a barbaric and cowardly act, and urged the Indian government to give a strong and effective response.

“Barbaric Attack, Condemnation Not Enough,” Says Owaisi

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Owaisi said, “It was a terror attack, a cowardly attack. The more we condemn it, the less it is.” Referring to the killing of 26 civilians allegedly by terrorists from Pakistan, he described the manner of killings as inhumane and heartbreaking.

“Terrorists separated children and women, and asked men to identify themselves by religion. Those unable to recite the Kalma were shot. This is nothing short of barbarism,” he said.

Pahalgam Attack Has Hurt Local Economy, Tourism: Owaisi

Owaisi also expressed concern over the negative impact on Kashmir’s tourism sector, stating that large numbers of tourists had left the region following the attack. “The locals are paying the price. The tourism industry is suffering. The government must act decisively,” he said, adding that he raised the same issue in the recent all-party meeting.

Seeks Inquiry Into Kulgam Youth’s Death

The AIMIM chief also demanded an independent inquiry into the death of 22-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray from Kulgam district, whose body was recovered from the Adbal stream in the Aharbal area.

“There should be an inquiry into the circumstances of his death. I have read media reports quoting his relatives. Their concerns need to be addressed,” Owaisi said.

Conflicting Claims Surround Magray’s Death

Residents alleged that Magray was taken into custody by security forces for questioning following the Pahalgam attack and later found dead under suspicious circumstances. His body was discovered on Sunday, sparking outrage.

Several leaders, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, and J&K Minister Sakina Ittoo, have raised concerns about possible foul play.

Police Say Magray Tried to Escape, Jumped Into Stream

According to police, Magray was assisting the security forces by leading them to a terrorist hideout when he tried to escape and jumped into the stream. Drone footage surfaced allegedly showing a youth jumping into the gushing waters and getting swept away.

Police also claimed that Magray confessed to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists before attempting to flee. An official investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of death.