Hyderabad: Owaisi Leads Silent Black-Band Protest at Makkah Masjid Against Waqf Bill

Hyderabad: In a powerful but silent show of dissent, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and thousands of worshippers at Hyderabad’s historic Makkah Masjid wore black armbands during Friday prayers on Jumu’atul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramzan, to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Protest Called by AIMPLB, Receives Nationwide Response

The protest was held in response to a call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which had urged Muslims across India to wear black bands during the final Friday prayers of the holy month. The symbolic protest aimed to express strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is being viewed by critics as an attack on the Shariat and Waqf properties.

Widespread Participation by Worshippers

Worshippers attending prayers at Makkah Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, participated in the protest in large numbers. The scene was striking, with thousands of devotees silently wearing black bands, turning their weekly congregation into a statement of resistance.

Owaisi: Waqf Bill is a Threat to Shariat and Muslim Heritage

Asaduddin Owaisi, also wearing a black armband, reiterated his stand against the bill, calling it a direct threat to the Shariat, mosques, dargahs, and Waqf institutions. He criticized the BJP government for pushing the bill and questioned the silence of allied leaders who could have stopped its passage.

Call for Unity and Legal Resistance

Religious leaders and community members used the occasion to call for unity and legal resistance against the proposed amendments. They emphasized that Waqf properties are community-owned and inherited assets that must be protected under Islamic law and Indian constitutional rights.