Owaisi meets Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka for restoration of internet services

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi met Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. During the meeting, he raised the issue of internet service disruptions in the city over the past few days.

Owaisi stated that people are facing severe difficulties due to the internet shutdown and stressed the need for immediate restoration of services so that citizens do not face further inconvenience.

Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala was also present at the meeting.

The Power Minister assured that immediate action would be taken to ensure the restoration of internet services.