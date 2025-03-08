Owaisi Slams Centre for Ignoring Telangana, Demands Fair Fund Allocation

Hyderabad

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Union government to ensure fair fund allocation for Telangana, bringing it on par with other states.

Mohammed Yousuf8 March 2025 - 22:38
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Union government to ensure fair fund allocation for Telangana, bringing it on par with other states. He made this demand while speaking at an all-party meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, which focused on pending issues between the Centre and Telangana.

Centre Unfair to Telangana: Owaisi

Owaisi welcomed the state government’s initiative to hold the meeting but criticized the BJP-led Centre for not doing justice to Telangana. “Despite having eight BJP MPs, including some Union ministers, Telangana is not receiving its fair share of projects and funds,” he remarked.

He cited pending approvals from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and from the Ministry of Urban Development, despite promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lack of IPS Officers in Telangana

Owaisi also pointed out that some smaller states have more Indian Police Service (IPS) officers than Telangana. Despite the state government submitting a proposal to increase the number of IPS officers, it remains pending approval from the Centre.

He reiterated that the Union government must address these disparities and ensure that Telangana receives equitable treatment in terms of project sanctions and resource allocation.

